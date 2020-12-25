[WATCH] ‘It is time we change the way we think and do politics’ - Bernard Grech

Nationalist Party and Opposition leader Bernard Grech called for a new way of doing politics in his televised Christmas message aired yesterday.

“I believe we need to change the way we think and the way we do politics. The success story written by the Maltese and Gozitan people needs to regenerate itself in the new cultural, social, technological and economic realities we are facing in today’s world.”

Grech said that the party is going through a process of political renewal, with the sole purpose of changing for the better in order to better serve our people.

“The year that we are coming out of is a historic year, not only because of the pandemic, but also because of the turmoil that took place in the Maltese political scene - even in the Nationalist Party we have made important changes,” he stated.

He spoke of narrative of success, which he said should go beyond material wealth alone and include work towards a common good.

“We have a duty to revitalize this story of success, which must go beyond material wealth only - a narrative that shows us that when we collaborate and work towards the common good, we perform miracles,” he said.

“The charm of Christmas begins in the hearts, the best gift we can actually open at Christmas is to open our hearts, the best gift is love, whoever does not have Christmas in his heart will not find under the Christmas tree. This is the story, the narrative, that I believe we should tell every day.”