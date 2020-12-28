menu

New data protection commissioner appointed

Ian Deguara is the new Information and Data Protection Commissioner

maltatoday
28 December 2020, 3:21pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Data Protection Commissioner Ian Deguara
Data Protection Commissioner Ian Deguara

Ian Deguara has been appointed the new data protection commissioner, the Justice Ministry said on Monday, replacing Saviour Cachia.

Deguara had been serving as deputy data protection commissioner since January 2020.

A graduate in information technology, Deguara was one of the first to be employed with the data protection office when it was created in 2002.

More recently, Deguara served on the national task force for the implementation of the EU data protection rules, known as GDPR, that came into force two years ago.

More in National
Police insist they don’t need Prime Minister’s authorisation to analyse electronic equipment
National

Police insist they don’t need Prime Minister’s authorisation to analyse electronic equipment
Kurt Sansone
Right to disconnect will form part of new remote working legislation
National

Right to disconnect will form part of new remote working legislation
Nicole Meilak
New data protection commissioner appointed
National

New data protection commissioner appointed
MaltaToday Staff
‘The vaccine is our way out of the pandemic’ – MHRA
National

‘The vaccine is our way out of the pandemic’ – MHRA
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.