New data protection commissioner appointed

Ian Deguara has been appointed the new data protection commissioner, the Justice Ministry said on Monday, replacing Saviour Cachia.

Deguara had been serving as deputy data protection commissioner since January 2020.

A graduate in information technology, Deguara was one of the first to be employed with the data protection office when it was created in 2002.

More recently, Deguara served on the national task force for the implementation of the EU data protection rules, known as GDPR, that came into force two years ago.