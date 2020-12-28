Tax feud: Grech accuses Abela of abusing his power to try and influence PN leadership election

Bernard Grech has accused Robert Abela of abusing his power and trying to influence the Nationalist Party leadership election by “probing” his tax affairs.

The Nationalist Party leader this evening challenged the Prime Minister to publish his own income tax and VAT returns and say whether he ever discussed his personal tax matters with the Tax Commissioner.

Wara jumejn jaħsibha, Robert Abela llejla kkonferma li uża l-pożizzjoni tiegħu biex jipprova jinfluwenza l-elezzjoni ta'... Posted by Bernard Grech on Monday, 28 December 2020

Grech’s rebuttal came a couple of hours after the Prime Minister admitted communicating with Tax Commissioner Marvin Gaerty last September.

However, while Abela denied discussing Grech’s tax evasion with Gaerty, he said that he passed on information he had received from a PN source to the tax authorities.

Grech was embroiled in controversy on the eve of the PN leadership election when it emerged that he was a serial tax evader. The Opposition leader eventually paid off his dues just as he submitted his candidature.

The Sunday Times of Malta reported yesterday that Gaerty’s mobile contained an exchange with Abela in which the Prime Minister allegedly asked about Grech’s tax issues. The Prime Minister has denied this.

Grech urged Abela to take up his challenge so that the people can be assured that the Prime Minister declared all his income and paid all his dues.