Edward Scicluna resigns from parliament

Edward Scicluna has today handed in his resignation from parliament to take up his appointment as governor of the Central Bank of Malta on Friday.

Scicluna served as finance minister between March 2013 and November 2020, a period during which the country experienced significant economic growth.

Scicluna turned a deficit in public finances into a string of surpluses and reduced public debt, allowing the current administration enough room for manoeuvre as it tackled the pandemic crisis.

The former finance minister handed in his resignation to Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, who communicated it to President George Vella.

Scicluna’s resignation paves the way for a casual election on the 7th District.

