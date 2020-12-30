menu

Edward Scicluna resigns from parliament

The former finance minister resigns from parliament and will take up the governorship of the Central Bank of Malta on Friday

kurt_sansone
30 December 2020, 3:41pm
by Kurt Sansone
Edward Scicluna is the next governor of the Central Bank of Malta
Edward Scicluna is the next governor of the Central Bank of Malta

Edward Scicluna has today handed in his resignation from parliament to take up his appointment as governor of the Central Bank of Malta on Friday.

Scicluna served as finance minister between March 2013 and November 2020, a period during which the country experienced significant economic growth.

Scicluna turned a deficit in public finances into a string of surpluses and reduced public debt, allowing the current administration enough room for manoeuvre as it tackled the pandemic crisis.

The former finance minister handed in his resignation to Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, who communicated it to President George Vella.

Scicluna’s resignation paves the way for a casual election on the 7th District.

READ ALSO: Labour faces casual election headache on 7th District in new year

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
San Anton Palace citrus fruits to be sold from Kitchen Garden
National

San Anton Palace citrus fruits to be sold from Kitchen Garden
Kurt Sansone
Malta may get Dubai air link for summer 2021
National

Malta may get Dubai air link for summer 2021
Kurt Sansone
Edward Scicluna resigns from parliament
National

Edward Scicluna resigns from parliament
Kurt Sansone
Importation of plastic bags, straws, cotton buds banned from 1 January
National

Importation of plastic bags, straws, cotton buds banned from 1 January
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.