EMA recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for authorisation

The European Medicines Authority has recommended the approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, with conditional marketing authorisation expected in the coming hours.

This will be the second COVID-19 vaccine recommended for authorisation.

Following a meeting by EMA’s human medicines committee, the authority has recommended granting authorisation for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be administered among people aged 18 and above.

📢 EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to prevent #COVID19 in people from 18 years of age: https://t.co/l9KMZlx7wa pic.twitter.com/BdvXanjOHN — EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) January 6, 2021

Malta already has an order of 100,000 vaccines from Moderna. In a press conference today, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that Malta is looking to have 16,000 people vaccinated by end of January, with all frontliners, care home residents and staff, and vulnerable people having received the vaccine by end of May.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 new cases skyrocket by 224 in post-Christmas surge • Chris Fearne giving press briefing

The vaccine demonstrated a 94.1% efficacy during clinical trials, including 90/9% efficacy among participants at risk of severe COVID-19, including those with chronic lung disease, heart disease, obesity, and others.

Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna jab will be given in two doses, 28 days apart.

Good news for our efforts to bring more #COVID19 vaccines to Europeans!

@EMA_News assessed that the @moderna_tx vaccine is safe & effective.



Now we are working at full speed to approve it & make it available in the EU. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 6, 2021

Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter saying that the European Commission are working “at full speed” to grant approval and make it available across the bloc.