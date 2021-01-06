menu

EMA recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for authorisation

Malta has 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine ordered for use

nicole_meilak
6 January 2021, 1:48pm
by Nicole Meilak

The European Medicines Authority has recommended the approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, with conditional marketing authorisation expected in the coming hours.

This will be the second COVID-19 vaccine recommended for authorisation.

Following a meeting by EMA’s human medicines committee, the authority has recommended granting authorisation for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be administered among people aged 18 and above.

Malta already has an order of 100,000 vaccines from Moderna. In a press conference today, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that Malta is looking to have 16,000 people vaccinated by end of January, with all frontliners, care home residents and staff, and vulnerable people having received the vaccine by end of May.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 new cases skyrocket by 224 in post-Christmas surge • Chris Fearne giving press briefing

The vaccine demonstrated a 94.1% efficacy during clinical trials, including 90/9% efficacy among participants at risk of severe COVID-19, including those with chronic lung disease, heart disease, obesity, and others.

Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna jab will be given in two doses, 28 days apart.

Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter saying that the European Commission are working “at full speed” to grant approval and make it available across the bloc. 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
