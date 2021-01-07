Scrap massive flyover plans for Msida creek, NGOs tell government

Several groups want plans to build two flyovers across Msida’s main square to be scrapped, proposing instead a public transport interchange with a bigger public open space.

The Msida creek project was announced in 2019 and the planning application to build two 175-metre flyovers to cut out cross-traffic is still at screening stage.

The plans are intended to ease traffic congestion in the square by eliminating a traffic-light junction but NGOs are concerned that the project will simply prioritise cars over open spaces.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Robert Abela and the health, environment and transport ministers, a coalition of 10 environmental NGOs, various academics, planning and traffic experts warned that the flyovers dissecting the square will penalise the most vulnerable people and local communities.

They also proposed an alternative which prioritises open space, pedestrians and bike use.

The NGOS proposed a new and improved public transport interchange with the potential to provide a major public open space. They argued that the proposal builds on the historic context, while strengthening the commercial potential of the area and improving the quality of life of people.

Central to the NGOs proposal is enhancing the pjazza experience by retaining the existing “kiosk areas which are so popular in the summer months, with the sound of tombola numbers echoing in the summer nights”.

The NGOs reminded the government that the Msida Creek area is already identified in the North Harbour Local Plan as the local town centre of Msida.

Instead of facilitating traffic flows the NGOs want the project to better serve the residents, public transport commuters, students, cyclists and pedestrians.

Infrastructure Malta has already issued a call for tenders for the Msida Creek project.

The NGOs expressed their concern that a call for tenders was published, while the planning application was still at screening stage.

The NGOS warned that the use of lifts and stairs to cross the bridges above the vehicular traffic will further hinder the movement of those choosing to cycle, while penalising persons with reduced mobility including people with a pushchair or young child, “forcing them back to cars as a transportation mode”.

“In an era in which European cities are removing vehicular oriented infrastructure from urban areas so as to repair and reconnect their city centres, isn’t it time for our local town centres to prioritise public spaces, pedestrians, families and children? Isn’t it time to prioritise our health and environment?”

The NGOs said successful models adopted in Paola and Cottonera where traffic was redirected to create a public environment for the residents and business community.

The signatories include Moviment Graffitti, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, the Friends of Villa Frere, The Ramblers Association, Rota, Act and the Project Aegle Foundation. Academics who signed the letter include architects, economists, archaeologists and planners.