All elderly home residents to receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by end of March

Around 4,400 elderly persons, who reside in 37 different homes around Malta, as well as their carers have started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ministry for the elderly said that earlier this week around 70 people residing and working at the Saint Vincent de Paul facility have started receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

After three weeks, the daily number of doses is expected to climb to 140.

The vaccination process has started for elderly aged 85 years or higher. Over 2,000 employees working at all government, private and church owned residencies are also inline to receive the jab.

Minister for the Elderly Michael Farrugia said that due to the vaccine requiring two doses for maximum immunity from the virus, government has laid out a plan in order to prevent the further spread of the disease which might arise from the vaccination’s side-effects.

Government, Farrugia said, is looking to have the first dose of the vaccine administered to all elderly home residents by the end of March.

He reiterated his call for everyone to take the vaccine. "We have to remember government has made a great investment to ensure vaccination for everyone in both the doses we need. We all know the restrictions we have undergone throughout this pandemic and how many families and elderly people were affected," he added.

He concluded by stating that the vaccination is a stepping stone towards normality, which would eventually kick-start the country’s economy.