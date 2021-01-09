Mental health czar says Mount Carmel environment ‘far from desirable’

Malta’s Commissioner for Mental Health has called out the “far from desirable” environment inside Mount Carmel Hospital for mental health, after a patient shared her experience on the media.

Dr John Cachia said he had already repeatedly highlighted a number of practices which are still occurring at Mount Carmel Hospital which fell short of respecting patient rights and dignity.

“Although I have repeatedly asked Mount Carmel Hospital authorities to upgrade their protocols in matters such as possession of communication devices and searches for safeguarding patient safety, I am still waiting to receive these updated protocols,” he said.

And while noting several changes at wards and team practices, Cachia said it was the responsibility of Mount Carmel Hospital Management to upgrade practices, facilities and services.

“Patients with mental health problems deserve to receive the care they require in the best and most dignified way. A number of reforms in the mental health sector have been put on a pause for far too long. I appeal to the Health Authorities to realign the work agreed upon in the Mental Health Strategy and proceed with implementation. COVID-19 has admittedly complicated matters further and the future is still uncertain, however the care needs of persons with mental health challenges cannot be put on hold indefinitely.”

Cachia said the views of the patient who shared her experience as an inpatient in Mount Carmel Hospital was “regrettably similar to many other patients’ views that reach my office through direct interviews, emails, phone calls, letters and social media.”

“I am glad that finally patients are finding the courage and speaking up too. Their first-hand experience is in line and reflects the findings that my Office has been reporting for the past six years. We have consistently made recommendations and contributed constructively to the necessary changes.

“We are aware that Mount Carmel Hospital is the only specialised hospital to meet the needs of persons requiring mental health professional services. Despite loads of criticism, one cannot but acknowledge that professionals give their utmost and lengths of stay in hospital are nowadays considerably shorter – as mentioned also in my reports.”