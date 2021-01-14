Union forum calls for MCESD meeting to discuss removal of consultant from COVID response team

Forum Unions Maltin (For.U.M) is asking for MCESD to reconvene in order to discuss the pandemic, as well as industrial disputes and the removal of Dr Kenneth Grech from the COVID-19 coordination team.

For.U.M held a meeting yesterday to discuss the latest developments of the pandemic, among which include the various industrial disputes that have taken place, and the removal of the lead advisor from the COVID-19 coordination team.

In result, the forum has written to James Pearsall, chairman of the MCESD, asking for the council to meet and discuss the above topics.

For.U.M is also joining in requests already made by other unions and organisations for government to withdraw its decision on the removal of Dr Kenneth Grech.

"For.U.M maintains that the pandemic must be taken seriously, and we can't throw away our best human resources in controlling the pandemic," it said.

Several unions have taken industrial action in response to the handling of the school reopening and removal of Dr Grech from the COVID-19 response team. Last Tuesday the Medical Association of Malta gave notice of an industrial dispute, while requesting an urgent meeting with Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Previous to this, the Malta Union of Teachers held a two-day strike between 7-8 January last week after government refused to allow educators to switch to online learning amid a spike in virus cases.