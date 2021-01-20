menu

Times of Malta website suffers major outage

Times of Malta website goes offline after what appears to be an internal problem caused by a recent website upgrade

kurt_sansone
20 January 2021, 6:26pm
by Kurt Sansone
The Times of Malta website went offline just after 1pm on Wednesday
The Times of Malta website remains offline after suffering an outage just after 1pm on Wednesday as developers scramble to restore normal service.

Initial indications suggest that the outage was not caused by an outside attack.

Times of Malta online editor Bertrand Borg said the outage appears to have been sparked by an internal problem following a recent upgrade to the website.

“We will be carrying out a full investigation of its causes once the issue is resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience and want to reassure readers our development team is working hard to restore normal service,” Borg told MaltaToday.

The website went offline between 1pm and 1:30pm with readers getting the message Service Temporarily Unavailable on their screens.

