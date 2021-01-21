Entertainment Association supports health restrictions for carnival weekend

Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) will support any restrictions deemed appropriate by the health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“After the festive season, Malta's active number of cases remain at an all-time high. Despite various measures in place, and with sectors, such as the Arts and Entertainment, represented by MEIA, incomplete lockdown ever since the first cases started being registered early last year, our forecast indicates that the situation for the sectors will remain unchanged until late September this year,” the MEIA said in a statement on Facebook.

The association was reacting to the growing concern of a possible second surge in COVID-19 infections after carnival as happened in the wake of the Christmas Holidays.

It's been reported that Farmhouses in Gozo have reported good bookings for carnival break between 12 and 16 February, despite renowned street festivities in Nadur being cancelled because of the pandemic.

“MEIA members need to be able to look forward to a period of time, shortly, in which theatres can run at full capacity, in which weddings can be held in the way we all grew to love, in which festivals can attract crowds without feeling unsafe; in which the arts can be taught in the optimal conditions we are all used to; and in which the whole country can truly enjoy and reap the benefits of a fully functioning Arts and Entertainment Industry,” the association said.

To achieve this, the MEIA strongly believes that an effort must be made by every person to avoid further hardship for industries like ours that will be the last to recover. This collective effort must not be compromised or jeopardised.

Yesterday the Chamber of Commerce expressed support for any restrictions that may be considered, saying that as long as people remain in good health and avoid serious complications, Malta will see greater economic growth once the pandemic comes to an end.

READ MORE: Malta Chamber will support restrictions for carnival weekend as fears grow on new COVID-19 surge