Health directorate issues warning over vegetable sauce

A health warning has been published over a vegetable sauce that may contain fragments of glass.

The Environmental Health Directorate is warning the public not to consume a Carrefour Bio brand vegetable sauce because of the "possibility of fragments of glass inside the same product."

The product in question is a 350g jar of 'Sugo alle verdura", with a durability date marked as 26.10.2022.

Warnings against the product were received by the health directorate through the Rapid alert System for Food and Feed.

If further information is required, the public is requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email at [email protected]