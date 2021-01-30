Aaron Farrugia announces €2 million allocation to urban greening scheme

Minister Aaron Farrugia has announced a new scheme aimed at greenifying the urban landscape, by encouraging the growing of “green façades” on buildings.

Farrugia, who holds the Environment, Climate Change and Planning portfolio, told reporters on Saturday that the scheme had been allocated a €2 million budget, with which it would finance 100% of the costs of installing green façades, vertical gardens and the retrofitting of existing front gardens in residential zones.

“Studies show clearly that green infrastructure can sustainably reduce the negative effects on the environment caused by urbanisation of densely populated zones,” said Farrugia, arguing that this would lead to better air quality, water management and protection of biodiversity. “Greenification of towns and cities also helps mental health and encourages people to walk more,” the minister said.

The scheme, administered by the Planning Authority, promises to refund 100% of the costs of installation, material, equipment rental, a five year management plan for the green wall and any other consultancy costs.

Applications open on February 15 and are on a first-come, first-served basis. It will remain open until April 9, or until the allocated budget is used up.

Martin Saliba, Chairperson of the Executive Council at the Planning Authority, said that at the heart of green infrastructure, there is the principle of coexistence with nature.”We know that if we encourage and support owners of private property to introduce a vertical garden on their façade…we will be directly and positively addressing climate change, public health, biodiversity and community cohesion.”

The conditions applicable to the scheme are available on the PA website. Further information on the “Green Your Building” scheme can be obtained by calling 22901544 or emailing [email protected].