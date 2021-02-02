[WATCH] Hibs stadium to serve as drone test site

The Hibernians Stadium will be used to test and fly drones under the terms of a site access agreement signed between the football club and Malta Enterprise.

The football ground was approved for drone operations by Transport Malta's Civil Aviation Directorate.

Anthony David Gatt, from Malta Enterprise, said the organisation had been speaking with stakeholders over the last two years, while cooperating with the aviation advisory committee on the way forward for the local drone industry.

He emphasised that the done innovation ecosystem will be founded on three overarching principles - the safety of citizens, non-exclusivity, and operations that are in full respect of Malta’s neutrality policy, given the potential for military use of drones.

Charles Pace, director general within the Civil Aviation Directorate, said that UAV operators should be supported through full regulation. He also said the privacy of others had to be respected when making use of drones.

A new certification system will allow verified academies to train UAV pilots. Roger Archer, the COO for Hawk Aerospace, was first to receive this certification today.

"Setting up a drone centre in Malta was a natural step for the development of the industry. We're here today so this can happen," Archer said.

"If we all work together towards common objectives I'm sure we'll put Malta on the map for drone aviation," he added.

Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli said the agreement was a clear sign of how Malta is diversifying its economy. "We're not only offering support to existing industries, but also looking to the future," she said, adding the location was appropriate given the nearby business incubation centre in Kordin.

"This is a positive project that shows the synergy in our work as a government - we have two ministries working together to foster this niche," she said.

Transport Minister Ian Borg pointed out that over 1,000 drones had been registered with Transport Malta through the online drone portal set up last November.

"The regulator is crucial - we need to look at aviation as another transport sector," he said.