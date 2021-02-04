First consignment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrives on Sunday

Malta will be receiving its first consignment of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday enabling the health authorities to advance the inoculation programme by two weeks, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday.

Fearne said this development meant that from next week all vulnerable people of all ages will start receiving appointments to start receiving the vaccinate in mid-March.

Last Friday, the European Medicines Agency recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be approved for distirbution in the EU.

Following quarrels between the company and the European Commission, it was agreed that by next March, AstraZeneca would provide nine million more doses to member states. This follows initial cuts in deliveries as a result of production problems.