COVID: 100 new cases, three deaths registered

100 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, the health ministry has announced.

Active cases stand at 2,341, after 157 new recoveries were registered.

Total recoveries stand at 16,053, while total cases stand at 18,676.

3,084 swab tests were carried out on Saturday, bringing the total number of swabs to 633,463.

Three deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. Two males aged 93 and 77 died at Mater Dei Hospital while testing positive to COVID-19.

The third death was 77-year-old female who also died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Total deaths stand at 282.

Till yesterday, 37,586 doses of the vaccine were administered. 8,749 were second doses.

Earlier this morning, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced the arrival of the AstraZenica vaccine into the country.