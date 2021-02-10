21,808 indigenous trees planted in 2020, Ambjent Malta exercise shows

21,808 trees were planted throughout 2020, up from 20,286 in 2019, the Environment Ministry announced on Wednesday.

10,185 trees were planted in 2018, the ministry said.

Figures were presented following a stocktaking exercise by the environmental project agency Ambjent Malta.

Sites where the trees and shrubs where planted include Buskett, Fort Madliena, Salina Park, the Kavallerizza in Marsaxlokk, Swatar and Aħrax tal-Mellieħa amongst others.

The indigenous species planted are: Strawberry tree, Southern Nettle tree, Carob tree, Judas tree, Dwarf Fan palm, Azarole Italian Cypress, Phoenician Juniper, Bay laurel, White mulberry, Black mulberry, Myrtle, Olive trees, Mock privet, Brutia pine, Hybrid mastic tree, White poplar, Almond, Pomegranate, Wild pear, Holm oak, Mediterranean buckthorn, White willow, Dwarf elder, Spanish broom, African tamarisk, Sandarac, Hoary elm, Laurustinus and Chaste tree.

The Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia explained how indigenous trees and shrubs have been planted in a number of areas across the country, as part of “greening projects” aimed at safeguarding Malta’s natural environment.

“The government is shifting towards greener and more sustainable planning. The climate change challenge and the need to improve quality of life and protect our natural environment is more important than ever,” Farrugia said.

The areas are monitored closely for up to five years by Ambjent Malta officials in order to ensure that they are properly maintained and introduced correctly.