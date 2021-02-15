menu

COVID pandemic forced cut in overseas travel

Outbound trips by Maltese residents last year were down by 72%, according to the National Statistics Office

kurt_sansone
15 February 2021, 12:00pm
by Kurt Sansone
Travel overseas was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic last year as countries closed borders and introduced tough restrictions
There were 196,508 outbound trips by Maltese residents last year, a 72% drop from the previous year, according to the National Statistics Office.

Travel was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as countries introduced tough quarantine measures and restricted incoming tourists to lower the risk of virus spread.

The NSO figures released today show that 184,266 air trips took place last year by Maltese residents, a far cry from the 677,004 trips in 2019.

Similarly, sea trips last year stood at 12,241, down from 29,793 in the previous year.

Total nights spent by outbound tourists went down by 64%, reaching nearly 1.7 million nights. The total estimated expense by resident tourists stood at €139.6 million, 77% lower than that recorded in 2019.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
