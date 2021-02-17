menu
Malta registers 199 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 update for 17 February | 1 death • 199 new cases • 89 recoveries • 2,425 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,207 • 17,843 second vaccine doses administered till Monday 

nicole_meilak
17 February 2021, 1:01pm
by Nicole Meilak

Malta has registered 199 new cases of COVID-19, health authorities have confirmed. 

Active cases have thus risen to 2,425 active cases, with 89 confirmed recoveries.

One death was registered during the last 24 hours. The victim was a 74-year-old man, who died at Mater Dei Hospital. 

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Malta has registered 20,246 total cases of COVID-19 and 17,523 total recoveries. 

However, 298 people have since fallen victim to the virus, having died while positive for the virus.

3,207 swab tests were carried out yesterday, while 662,126 tests have been carried out in total.

In terms of vaccinations, 55,709 doses were administered yesterday, of which 17,843 were second doses. 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
