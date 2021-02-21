menu

Migrants from Libya reach Birżebbuġa on dinghy

Immigration police question 55 migrants who land at Wied il-Buni in Birżebbuġa on Sunday morning

21 February 2021, 9:27am
by Kurt Sansone
Police were alerted to the arrival by dinghy in Birżebbuġa of 55 migrants from Libya
A group of 55 migrants that left from Libya made landfall in Malta on Sunday morning, the police said.

The migrants, all men, were spotted entering on board a dinghy at Wied il-Buni in Birżebbuġa at around 5:30am. District police were on site.

Initial investigations showed that the migrants left Libya on board the dinghy, which was found in the vicinity of Wied il-Buni.

Immigration police rounded up the men and investigations are underway.

Asylum seeker crossings from Libya have resumed in recent weeks, with sea rescue hotline service Alarm Phone reporting multiple groups being caught in distress at sea.

