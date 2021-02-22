COVID-19: One death and 193 new cases

193 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

64,419 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 20,531 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 18,309 while total cases registered stand at 21,085.

One death was registered in the last 24-hours. A 96-year-old man at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 305.

2,782 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 677,159.