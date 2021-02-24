menu

Maksar brothers and associate to be charged tonight with Caruana Galizia and Chircop murders

Follow us live as brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, and their associate Jamie Vella are expected to be arraigned in court at around 11pm to be charged with involvement in the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chricop

matthew_agius kurt_sansone
24 February 2021, 6:55pm
by Matthew Agius / Kurt Sansone
Lawyer Carmel Chircop (centre) was murdered in 2015: Brothers Robert and Adrian Agius will be charged with his murder
Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, and their associate Jamie Vella are expected to be charged tonight with the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

The three men were arrested yesterday after Vince Muscat admitted guilt in the Caruana Galizia assassination in a plea bargain reached after he collaborated with the police. Muscat was sentenced to 15 years jail for the journalist's murder but was given a presidential pardon for his involvement in the 2015 murder of Chircop.

Caruana Galizia murder suspect George Degiorgio is also expected to be charged with the murder of Chircop.

The police are expected to give a press briefing at 8pm and the arraignments are expected to be done at around 11pm.

More to follow.

