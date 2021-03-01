Freephone 153 down due to technical fault
Servizz.gov says freephone 153 is temporarily down and encourages public to contact them through the services website
Servizz.gov's freephone 153 is temporarily down due to technical issues.
In a statement, servizz.gov said it was conducting the necessary investigation to resolve the technical issue as soon as possible.
To reduce the inconvenience, today and tomorrow it will be extending its service on 153 until 7pm.
Alternatively, the public can communicate with servizz.gov through regional centres; through the website www.servizz.gov.mt; or by email [email protected]
More in National