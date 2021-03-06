Prime Minister's attack on journalists does not bode well for relationship with media- IGM

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IGM) has condemned recent threats and online insults showered on journalists in the wake of a tense press conference with the Prime Minister and Superintendent of Public Health about the COVID-19 situation, appealing to the authorities to reaffirm its support of journalists and increase public awareness on the role of the media in a democratic society.

It said that journalists had been subjected to hate speech and threats on social media after the press conference on March 4.

“The IGM condemns in the most absolute manner these cowardly attacks. It also affirms its full solidarity with these journalists, amongst them Tim Diacono and Nicole Meilak, who ended up targeted in many of these attacks.”

“It is the duty of the journalist to put questions to those who are publicly accountable. If this is not done, the journalist is simply a propagandist,” said the institute in a statement on Saturday.

“In a situation where unfortunately the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths are at worrying levels, the journalist has a duty to ask those questions that the concerned public expects answers to from those responsible. It is also the journalist’s job to hold public officials accountable for their actions.”

The IGM also posted screenshots of some of the hate speech posted online, saying that it hoped the police, which have a dedicated unit to tackle hate speech, would take criminal action against the “barefaced breach of the law” and guarantee the safety to which journalists and all citizens are entitled to in their workplaces.

It praised the arguments made by Prof Ġorġ Mallia, Head of Department of Communications and Media at the Faculty of Media at the University of Malta, who said that “true journalism is not the reporting of communications... True journalism is there to ask uncomfortable questions. To dig deep into places kept hidden from the people. The army of organised trolls that raise hell every time journalism truly does its work, is a clear indication that there is a need for journalism.”

The IGM noted that “unfortunately during the press conference in question, the Prime Minister instead of answering the questions of all journalists, when asked uncomfortable questions attacked the journalists who made them. This does not bode well for the relationship between the government and the media.”

“We appeal to the authorities to repeat their support of the press corps and unite with us to increase recognition amongst the public about the role of journalists in a democratic society.”