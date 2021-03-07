Transport Malta officials breakup Hamrun tombola event

Transport Malta officials broke up a tombola event being held in Hamrun on Sunday afternoon.

A Transport Malta (TM) source said the event in front of the Saint Gaetano church was attended by over 60 people which included both children and elderly persons.

The report was received at around 3:30 pm, and TM are expecting to charge the organiser for hosting a mass event. The hosting of such events is illegal under restrictions announced by government earlier this week.

A police spokesperson said despite officials being onsite, the enforcement procedures were being carried out by TM.

The TM source said enforcement officials have carried out a number of inspections across the island’s open spaces on Sunday, with 20 people fined for not wearing a mask.

On Sunday Malta registered 182 new cases of COVID-19. Five people died from the virus.