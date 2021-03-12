Daphne Inquiry: Tax Commissioner gives testimony behind-closed-doors

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Friday.

Tax Commissioner Marvin Gaerty will be giving his testimony behind-closed-doors as it deals with private persons and other investigations.

The judges said that any parts of the testimony that they feel are of public interest will be duly published.

In the previous sitting former PN leader Adrian Delia and businessman, Pierre Portelli testified.

The public inquiry is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.