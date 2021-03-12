menu

Daphne Inquiry: Tax Commissioner gives testimony behind-closed-doors

The judges will be publishing any information of public interest provided throughout the testimony

matthew_agius
12 March 2021, 9:27am
by Matthew Agius
Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017
The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Friday. 

Tax Commissioner Marvin Gaerty will be giving his testimony behind-closed-doors as it deals with private persons and other investigations. 

The judges said that any parts of the testimony that they feel are of public interest will be duly published.

In the previous sitting former PN leader Adrian Delia and businessman, Pierre Portelli testified. 

The public inquiry is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

09:56 That’s it for today. So far, no date has been set for future sittings of the inquiry. We will update this space with any information coming from the public inquiry board. Nicole Meilak
09:54 All journalists have been sent out of the courtroom – it is unlikely that they will be allowed in later on today. Nicole Meilak
09:51 The judges rule that the sitting will be heard in private, but if they feel that parts of it are of public interest, the board will publish the information. Nicole Meilak
09:50 Marvin Gaerty requests that his testimony be heard in private as it deals with private persons and other investigations, but Therese Comodini Cachia – parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family – argues that many of the people and information he will testify on are already in the public domain, such as Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri. Nicole Meilak
09:47 The judges have just emerged from the chambers, except for Judge Abigail Lofaro who is indisposed. The board dictates a note that whoever has an interest in making submissions can do so till the end of March. Nicole Meilak
09:45 Tax commissioner Marvin Gaerty is expected to present some documents to the inquiry board today. He last testified on 5 March, admitting to a text message exchange between himself and Yorgen Fenech, concerning tax on foreign holdings that Fenech claimed to have paid in 2016. Nicole Meilak
09:29 Today our court reporter Matthew Agius will be covering the public inquiry hearing - slated to start at 9:30am. Nicole Meilak
09:28 Good morning. Nicole Meilak

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

