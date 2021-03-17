Tunnel beneath Mrieħel bypass features in new plans drawn up by Qormi council

Fast moving traffic along the Mrieħel bypass will be channelled into a tunnel below the existing road, according to new plans proposed by the Qormi council.

The proposal would see the existing surface road transformed into a “green mile” where low speed traffic can be directed to neighbouring localities.

The tunnel will allow cars to travel unhindered between the Mdina Road junction in Attard (next to the Malta Financial Services Authority offices) and the Marsa-Hamrun bypass. Slower moving traffic seeking entry into the Mrieħel industrial estate – now known as the Central Business District – will use the surface road.

The council says its plan will prevent traffic congestion and will not necessitate the take-up of agricultural land.

The Qormi council commissioned the architecture firm DAAA Haus to come up with an alternative to plans announced by Infrastructure Malta in December.

The roads agency had outlined proposals to upgrade the junction leading to the Central Business District by creating a flyover with a roundabout beneath it and slip roads.

Farmers in the area, supported by Graffitti activists, opposed the IM plans, which would take up large tracts of agricultural land. Opposition also came from the Qormi council and other prominent individuals, including former prime minister Alfred Sant and former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

The fresh plans presented by the architectural firm were approved unanimously by the Qormi council and were presented to Infrastructure Malta and Transport Minister Ian Borg for consideration.

The surface road in the council plans will have one lane either way with a top speed set at 30km/h. It also incorporates parking spaces in the design and a segregated bicycle lane.

The tunnel road will have two lanes in each carriageway and a two-way emergency lane in the middle.

Qormi mayor Josef Masini Vento said the alternative plans were drawn up following a meeting between the council and Borg.

He said the alternative plans will not only reduce pollution in the area, but also increase surrounding property values due to the upper-level green area.

“We will continue to work and insist for the alternative project to be implemented for the benefit of everyone,” he said.

Questioned on Malta Today’s online programme Reno Bugeja Jistaqsi, Borg played up the need for the project by saying an extension permit of an “important factory” was still pending due to inadequate access to the business district.

Drinks company Farsons had denied its projects in the area were tied to the flyover proposed by Infrastructure Malta.