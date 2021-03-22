Over a thousand marital separations occurred in 2020

menu

Figures tabled in parliament show that 1,143 marital separations took place last year

laura_calleja
22 March 2021, 4:03pm
by Laura Calleja
There were 1,143 marital separations in 2020, figures tabled in parliament show.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis tabled the information at the request of Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo. 

The figures show that 1,182 separations took place in 2019.

In Gozo, there were 69 separations in 2019 and 58 in 2020. 

What is the difference between separation and divorce? 

The difference between separation and divorce is the possibility of re-marriage. With a separation, the couple is still 'married' but living apart and thus not free to re-marry. 

Divorce dissolves the marriage; therefore, the parties are free to re-marry from the date of the divorce decree.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
