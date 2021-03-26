menu

Coast Road to get four speed cameras in coming days

Four new speed cameras to be installed at accident black spots in the Naxxar Coast Road  

karl_azzopardi
26 March 2021, 12:30pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA) will be installing four new speed cameras at the Naxxar Coast Road.  

The speed cameras will be installed on both sides of the road.  

Signs which indicate where drivers may encounter these speed cameras have already been installed, with Transport Malta already approving the installation.  

“This road has seen many terrible accidents as well as deaths. There were also recommendations which emerged from a Magisterial Inquiry,” LESA said. “The speed cameras shall be installed in these black spots.” 

