We cannot better our image with Labour at the helm, Bernard Grech says

A different party is needed in government for Malta to better its international reputation, according to Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

During a political discussion on Sunday, Grech said that government needs to work with social partners to rehabilitate Malta's reputation abroad. However, he added that to better Malta's image means to have a different team of people in government.

"It is easy for the Prime Minister to say 'I'm doing all that I can to fix the problem' - but the same people who persisted in the mistake can never be the solution," he said.

Grech was referring to those who defended Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff at OPM, despite allegations of corruption made against him.

"There were people in government who weren't doing their job properly [...] Not only did they made a mistake - they persisted in their mistake."

He mentioned that government's parliamentary group had repeatedly voted down motions calling for further accountability, which in turn added to this persistence.

"To better our image, you need to have a different team of people and a different party in government. Until that time comes, the Opposition will be here, offering ideas and working tirelessly to restore the country's image."

With regards to Moneyval, Grech welcomed news that the draft report was favourable to Malta. However, he maintained that social partners remain concerned over the assessment and its impact on business.

"Various entities said that we shouldn't have been in this position in the first place. The damage is still been done," he said.

READ ALSO: Malta has 'months of hard work' left in the run-up to Moneyval