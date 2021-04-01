[WATCH] Archbishop warns patience is running thin as COVID restrictions punish faithful

Christians cannot be denied the right to worship as a community because of the negligent behaviour of those who ignore health protocols, Archbishop Charles Scicluna warned.

Striking a defiant tone in his Maundy Thursday homily that marks the start of three Holy Days for Christians, Scicluna insisted churches will be open for the faithful to pray in.

He said that within the constraints of current health protocols introduced to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the faithful will be able to enter in twos or as a family.

I am warning those who are responsible that we will not live another Easter like this Archbishop Scicluna

“Our churches will be open… I am warning those who are responsible that we will not live another Easter like this. Our patience has its limits. We will cooperate as much as is necessary but we cannot continue paying such a high price because of the negligence of some,” Scicluna said.

He insisted that denying Christians the chance to celebrate the next three days as a community was “a very harsh decision” and it was unfair for those who adhered to health protocols to be penalised because of those who did not care.

“We cooperate with a sense of responsibility but today Christ invites us to supper not a television show… today he invites his people to celebrate a supper of freedom from the dictatorship of the pharaoh and those who want to deny them the right to worship. While health is important and essential, the right to worship God is also essential… It is not on the same level as the lotto booth or the supermarket, which can be essential to line the pockets of some and to buy food… today God gives us spiritual food,” Scicluna said.

This is the second Easter celebrated in the shadow of the pandemic with all public functions being cancelled.

Restrictions on public gatherings were tightened further last month as coronavirus infections shot up.

Household gatherings are now limited to two households and people meeting outside can only do so in twos.

Churches had to close last year and when they re-opened adopted strict protocols to ensure social distancing. However, church celebrations have been cut with reduced functions being transmitted on TV and social media platforms.

Scicluna’s words today are a reflection of growing discontent within the church’s rank and file over the strict measures that have kept the faithful away from their places of worship.