COVID-19: Two deaths and 62 new cases in last 24 hours

COVID-19 cases in Malta have gone up by 62 in the last 24 hours, official data shows.

According to the latest statistics released by the health department, Malta currently has 633 active cases. 114 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

Two males, aged 62 and 65, died at Mater Dei Hospital while COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said in its daily Facebook update.

2,289 swab tests were carried out yesterday, bringing the total number of tests to 815,752.

397 people have died of the illness in Malta since the beginning of the pandemic.