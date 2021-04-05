Teachers' union opposes schools reopening next Monday

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) is against schools reopening next Monday while insisting that schools' physical opening should not be the first measure to be released.

The union said it made this point clear this morning during a meeting it had with health authorities.

The MUT said schools were closed when a virus variant caused the majority of positive cases in schools, sending hundreds of students, educators and families into quarantine.

On 10 March, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 and ease the pressure on hospitals; this included the closure of educational establishments. These measures are currently in effect until 11 April.

Recently the health authorities said they were drafting a plan to ease measures after 11 April. However, no details were given as to what the plan will include or whether it will be made public.

The union said that under the current regulations, no more than two people from different households could gather together; schools have 25 students and their educators in the same room for six-hour.

In the light of these considerations, the MUT has called for the plan to release the measures to be wise and not to put educators, students and families in a situation they were in weeks ago.