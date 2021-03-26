menu

Health Authorities drafting plan to ease measures after 11 April

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci did not say what the plan would include

laura_calleja
26 March 2021, 2:31pm
by Laura Calleja
Social distancing measures have included restrictions on the opening of some shops
The Health Authorities are currently in the process of drawing up a plan to ease the country out of partial lockdown, which is due to end 11 April, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said. 

Gauci made the announcement during her weekly COVID-19 briefing.

However, she did not give any details as to what the plan would include or if it would be made public.

"The authorities have always identified the hotspots, which are those areas where there is a high risk, and this is what the health authorities are currently doing,” she said.

Gauci said the plan is being drafted so as to relax measures in the best way possible to protect the public.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
