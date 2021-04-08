COVID-19: One death and 55 new cases

55 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

227,606 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which, 63,114 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 28,508, while total cases registered stand at 29,463.

There are 554 active COVID-19 cases.

One person died in the last 24-hours. A 76-year-old man at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 401.

2,227 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 826,461.