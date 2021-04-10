MaltaToday Survey and Trust Barometer out on Sunday

MaltaToday will be publishing its monthly political survey tomorrow with the latest on the trust ratings of the major party leaders and voting intentions.

The survey will give a snapshot of the political situation at the start of April as the parties gear up for a general election within the next 12 months.

The survey will continue to track the trust rating of Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech, while gauging the support of their respective political parties.

MaltaToday Surveys, now under Mediatoday’s polling unit Polar, was launched in 2002 and is the longest serving, independent poll that has reliably tracked political trends, social perceptions and changes in Malta.

Traditionally published at the beginning of the month, the survey has provided an insight into the concerns of different demographics including age, region, gender and educational background.

MaltaToday Surveys by Polar offers a reference point for readers interested in politics and social change but also for political parties, community leaders and businesses. It serves as a regular indicator of change and transformation in attitude in the Maltese community.