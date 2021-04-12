Gender parity talks for MPs start today

Historic changes to ensure greater gender parity in parliament will be enacted before the next general election with discussions starting today at committee stage.

MPs will scrutinise the various changes to the Constitution and electoral law, clause by clause in what is the last stage before the final vote in parliament.

Described as a gender corrective mechanism, the changes will ensure the under-represented gender in parliament will be boosted by an additional number of seats.

The Bill currently piloted by Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis cleared the Second Reading in parliament last January with cross-party support.

If the under-represented sex comprises less than 40% of all seats after the election outcome is known, the mechanism will kick in to elect a maximum of 12 additional MPs – six on either side of the House.

The mechanism as proposed will only come into effect if two parties are elected to parliament and will remain in force for 20 years.

The Nationalist Party has proposed four key amendments, including a proposal to entrench the mechanism in the Constitution.

The PN is also suggesting clearer wording in the law on the method to rank unelected women MPs to determine who fills the additional seats and a proposal to have the mechanism kick in even if three parties are elected to parliament.

It is unclear whether the government will accept all or part of the amendments put forward by the Opposition.

The mechanism is expected to boost the number of women MPs after the next election, reversing a dismal situation that has persisted for decades.

In remarks when closing the Second Reading last January, then parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar said it was not an option to allow more time to pass until more women make it to parliament.

“Not enough progress has been registered in decades in this regard despite all the changes society has gone through,” she had said.

