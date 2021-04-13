COVID-19: 59 new cases, one death

Malta has registered 59 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the past 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin released by the health ministry.

The latest victim is a 68-year-old woman, who died at Mater Dei Hospital while positive with coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, Malta registered 29,720 cases, including 403 deaths.

Over the past 24 hours there were 50 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 561.

The vaccination drive has continued in earnest with 249,400 doses administered by yesterday. Of these, 74,053 were second doses.

Malta is awaiting the arrival of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) single-shot vaccine, which will be the fourth anti-COVID vaccine in the health authorities' arsenal and which is expected to boost the inoculation effort.