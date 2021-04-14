[LIVE] Daphne murder: Melvin Theuma to continue testifying against Yorgen Fenech
Follow us live as the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, continues with the testimony of pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma
The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.
Middleman Melvin Theuma is expected to continue testifying. Theuma had received a presidential pardon to tell all he knew about the plot to murder the journalist. He acted as an intermediary between Fenech and the three men who carried out the crime.
Daphne Caruana Galizia died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.
In the last sitting, Theuma's testimony had to be cut short because he fell ill and was later taken to hospital.
Courtroom players
Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.
Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.
Fenech’s defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.
Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family. Lawyer Kathleen Grima is assisting Theuma.
Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca asks the court to stop the recording as the defence cannot hear a thing. The technician fiddles with some speakers, but so far has been unable to fix the problem. Kurt Sansone
The court bans the publication of the forthcoming questions by the lawyer. Kurt Sansone
“Not at all,” Theuma replies, saying something about Qormi and how he brought up the police commissioner himself to try and impress. Kurt Sansone
He asks about the information Theuma had about the raids.
The witness gives a convoluted explanation as to how the commissioner he refers to was in fact Edwin [Brincat] and how he had “invented it”. Kurt Sansone