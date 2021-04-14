menu

[LIVE] Daphne murder: Melvin Theuma to continue testifying against Yorgen Fenech

Follow us live as the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, continues with the testimony of pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma

matthew_agius
14 April 2021, 9:51am
by Matthew Agius
Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech
12:10 The problem appears to be serious, affecting half the courtroom. A classical music test track is played. They now try to use the actual recordings but it seems that the speakers aren't working well. Kurt Sansone
11:51 The technician speaks to the magistrate and the sitting is suspended. Kurt Sansone
11:50 A court technician makes some adjustments to the speakers’ connection. It makes no difference to the abysmal quality of the recorded sound.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca asks the court to stop the recording as the defence cannot hear a thing. The technician fiddles with some speakers, but so far has been unable to fix the problem. Kurt Sansone
11:43 Another recording is played. Kurt Sansone
11:42 “The news,” replies the witness. He reiterates that the news had prompted the comparison. Kurt Sansone
11:41 Referring to the recording, Arnaud asks him what had made him say ‘they didn't pick up Konrad and Keith, they'll pick me up?’ Kurt Sansone
11:38 The court calls Theuma back in the courtroom to continue testifying. Kurt Sansone
11:37 The questions raised concern a particular point – we are not allowed to report the questions - which the court says could be dealt with at cross-examination stage. The parties are making submissions, arguing that the defence raised the point at too early a stage. Kurt Sansone
11:30 Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca asks the court to order the witness to leave the stand briefly so he can make an observation. The court does so. Theuma leaves the courtroom.

The court bans the publication of the forthcoming questions by the lawyer. Kurt Sansone
11:29 Arnaud says it sounds like Theuma knows about the conversation the former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar had with Edgar Brincat.

“Not at all,” Theuma replies, saying something about Qormi and how he brought up the police commissioner himself to try and impress. Kurt Sansone
11:26 Arnaud reads from the transcript: “I will not be picked up, I will reveal who they are, for sure and tell him.”

He asks about the information Theuma had about the raids.

The witness gives a convoluted explanation as to how the commissioner he refers to was in fact Edwin [Brincat] and how he had “invented it”. Kurt Sansone
11:17 At the time, Theuma owned property in Safi and Żurrieq. The Safi property was a disused garage. Żurrieq was his hometown. Kurt Sansone
11:16 Theuma: “One time I had driven to Castille but (Omissis 1) told me ‘are you crazy?’ I waited for about 30 minutes and left... I wanted to tell Keith about the murder and about the money.” Kurt Sansone
11:15 Arnaud: “Had you ever gone to try and face Keith Schembri and the other person?” Kurt Sansone
11:14 Theuma says that had it not been for Yorgen Fenech and two other people he would long have gone to tell the authorities of the murder plot. Kurt Sansone
11:13 Theuma flicks his chin several times. He then breaks into a coughing fit. Kurt Sansone
11:13 Theuma: “Many times, I went to reveal everything because I couldn't carry on with that life.” Kurt Sansone
11:12 Asked about his comment ‘I will not be picked up’, Arnaud suggests that Theuma sounded powerful. “I had no power,” insists Theuma, adding that Fenech would tell him that he shouldn't worry so much and that “if we remain united, nothing will happen”. Kurt Sansone
11:09 Testifying in court, Theuma says that he feared that if he was jailed, there was nothing to pin Yorgen Fenech to the murder. “There was nothing since Fulu [Alfred Degiorgio] only knew me,” Theuma says. He goes on to say that he was concerned that Fenech would stop paying the three men who executed the murder. He says that Fenech would often tell him that he wasn't going to be arrested and that everything was under control, but Theuma insists he wasn't convinced as the versions he was hearing kept changing. Kurt Sansone
11:07 Theuma says that in one of the exchanges he was referring to Keith Schembri and how he believed that the former OPM chief of staff and Yorgen Fenech were plotting to get him jailed. Theuma says “they” were “tapping” his phone conversations. Kurt Sansone
11:02 Theuma: “It wasn't related to the murder.” Kurt Sansone
11:01 Arnaud points out that (Omissis 1) tells Melvin Theuma in the recording: “Did you do that job? (Għamiltha l-biċċa xogħol?)” The superintendent asks what was the person referring to. Kurt Sansone
10:58 Asked about a particular exchange, the witness explains that the men were using the messaging application Signal and were trying to set up disappearing messages. Kurt Sansone
10:57 “It was the year I was arrested,” Theuma notes. Kurt Sansone
10:56 The recording has just stopped as the two men started raising their voices. Arnaud asks Theuma when the recording was made. “In 2019,” he replies. Kurt Sansone
10:55 A child is wailing in the background of the recorded conversation. Kurt Sansone
10:55 The court and parties have transcripts to follow the recordings, which the media have not been given, making it hard to understand what is being said. Kurt Sansone
10:54 The volume of the voices in the recording goes up and down. Melvin Theuma is heard saying: “If we mess it up, we have to fix it… I will not be picked up [by the police].” Kurt Sansone
10:45 The voices are referring to Fenech, who appears to be abroad at that juncture. Kurt Sansone
10:45 The recording is a conversation between Melvin Theuma and a business associate of Yorgen Fenech, whose name cannot be mentioned (Omissis 1). Kurt Sansone
10:43 A number of recordings previously played must be heard again, Arnaud informs the court. One of these recordings starts being played. It is not very clear. Kurt Sansone
10:41 Arnaud asks the court to reiterate its previous ban on the publication of certain names from the last sitting. The magistrate accedes to the request. Kurt Sansone
10:39 Pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma now takes the stand. Kurt Sansone
10:38 Arnaud asks how far back the witness had gone back in time in her searches. “Further back than last year,” comes back the reply, although a precise date could not be given. Kurt Sansone
10:38 The Melita representative says that mobile phone number 7949**** is registered to Edgar Brincat, also known as Edwin il-Ġojja. Answering a question from defence lawyer Charles Merceica, the witness says that before 13 April 2020 Melita had not received a request from the police for information on this number. The witness says that the first request was made on 13 April 2020. Kurt Sansone
10:32 A number of people are being summoned to present documents to the court. A representative from communications firm, Melita presents the court with all the accounts relating to an ID card number which is not being said in open court. Kurt Sansone
10:26 Yorgen Fenech has been led into the courtroom and the sitting begins. Kurt Sansone
10:19 Melvin Theuma is supposed to testify today. His lawyers Matthew Brincat and Kathleen Calleja Grima are in the courtroom, together with parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi, and the prosecution led by Superintendent Keith Arnaud, Inspector Kurt Zahra and lawyer Anthony Vella from the AG. Kurt Sansone
10:18 Our senior court reporter Matthew Agius is inside the courtroom. The magistrate is hearing another case at the moment. Kurt Sansone
09:55 We will be with you shortly from inside the courthouse where the compilation of evidence against Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech will continue. Proceedings are expected to start at 10am. Kurt Sansone
09:54 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.

Middleman Melvin Theuma is expected to continue testifying. Theuma had received a presidential pardon to tell all he knew about the plot to murder the journalist. He acted as an intermediary between Fenech and the three men who carried out the crime.

Daphne Caruana Galizia died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.

In the last sitting, Theuma's testimony had to be cut short because he fell ill and was later taken to hospital.

Courtroom players

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.

Fenech’s defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family. Lawyer Kathleen Grima is assisting Theuma.

