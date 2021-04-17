COVID-19: Four deaths and 67 new cases

Four deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the 24 hours up to noon on Saturday, the health ministry has said.

269,763 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Thursday. Of these, 82,486 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 28,910, while total cases registered stand at 29,927.

There are 608 active COVID-19 cases.

Four people died in the same 24 hours while COVID-19 positive. Two men aged 77 and 79 and a 63-year-old woman died at Mater Dei Hospital. A 61-year-old man died at Gozo General Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 409.

1,808 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 844,016