Dummy AK-47 assault rifles en route to Libya intercepted by Malta customs

Customs officials have seized a container with dummy AK-47 assault rifles en route to Libya.

The 900 replica rifles were found inside a cargo declared as ‘crafts’, which was physically inspected at Malta Freeport.

The AK-47 replicas were of the same shape and approximate weight as the proper weapons and are suspected to be intended as training rifles used for drill, assault courses and weapon possession familiarisation.

“Investigations by the Customs Department led to the referral of the case to the Sanctions Monitoring Board, and following consultation with the UN Panel of Experts on Libya, the Customs Department, acting in terms of article 6(5) of the National Interest (Enabling Powers) Act, is proceeding with the formal seizure of the said cargo, by the Customs Ordinance, and is to proceed also with its destruction,” customs said.