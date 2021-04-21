Teachers union says ministry ignoring Ombudsman recommendations

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) has accused the Education Ministry of ignoring recommendations by the Ombudsman on cases brought to the office by education division employees.

The union said that in some cases, the employees were referred to the office by the ministry on the “premise” that it would be following the recommendations of the office.

It said evidence showed that in several cases where clear recommendations were passed on to the ministry, these were ignored.

The union said this was in stark contrast to the statistics released by the office of the Principal Permanent Principal Secretary, which showed that the government was accepting a high percentage of the Ombudsman’s recommendations.

The MUT said it had written to the office of the Principal Permanent Principal Secretary, the Ministry of Education and the Office of the Ombudsman to address this situation.