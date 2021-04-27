COVID-19 briefing: 45 new cases and 67 recoveries
COVID-19 update for 27 April | 45 new cases • 67 recoveries • 400 active cases • 1,512 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Monday 318,706
45 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.
318,706 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which, 102,535 were second doses.
Total recoveries stand at 29,421 while total cases registered stand at 30,234.
There are 400 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 413.
1,512 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 861,791.