Prime Minister urges caution as active COVID-19 cases continue to drop

Despite Malta having the lowest number of active cases in eight months, the Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged people to remain cautious.

The Labour leader was speaking during a short phone-in interview with journalist Trischia Falzon on the party’s radio station.

“There are still a number of people who are yet to be vaccinated, and so we must protect them as well,” he said.

Abela credited Malta’s “positive situation” to its high vaccination rate, insisting government had played it safe and ordered a large stock of the vaccines at the end of 2020. “This helped us to sustain our vaccination rates in periods when it was in high demand.”

The PM said that he looks forward to the country opening “proactively” for tourism come next June.

“We have to continue abiding by regulation issued by health authorities, but I am optimistic we are headed towards the right direction for a successful summer,” Abela said. “I understand that people are tired, but we have to make the final effort.”

He also welcomed news that Malta will start rolling out the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine by the end of next week.

Speaking on Workers’ Day visits on Saturday, the Prime Minister said he enjoyed witnessing the dedication by both workers and the employers.

“We have employers who understand that success for their business comes from investment and respect to their workers,” Abela said. “Our role is to continue investing in these business for the benefit of the country.”

He said working conditions, employment and investment in the sector was and will continue to be government’s priority.