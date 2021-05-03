Malta donates 20 oxygen concentrators to India

Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced that Malta has donated 20 oxygen concentrators to India.

The donation came after a joint effort by the Health Ministry and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The oxygen concentrators were donated to the Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi.

India is facing a crisis after a surge in new COVID-19 cases led to hospitals being overwhelmed.

It became the first country to register more than 400,000 new cases in a single day, and recorded the its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the pandemic began.

The World Health Organisation said last week that one in every three new coronavirus cases globally is being reported in India.

Delhi alone reported more than 20,000 new infections and 407 deaths on Sunday.