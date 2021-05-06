No masks at beaches or pools from 1 June

Masks will no longer be required to be worn at beaches or pools from 1 June, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced.

Fearne made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday unveiling the government's reopening plan.

However, the health minister said that masks are still essential and that it was still necessary to wear masks in public places. However, he said that from 1 June, masks would not have to be worn at the beach for practical reasons.

Fearne confirmed there would no longer be any fines for people not wearing masks on beaches or pools from that date onwards.

"We recommend you do, as we do with sunblock, for instance, but it will not be mandatory," he said, adding a wet mask would lose its effectiveness.