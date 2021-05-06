menu

No masks at beaches or pools from 1 June

Health Minister Chris Fearne announces that from 1 June people will not have to wear masks at beaches or pools

laura_calleja
6 May 2021, 12:06pm
by Laura Calleja
Masks will no longer be obligatory on beaches from 1 June
Masks will no longer be obligatory on beaches from 1 June

Masks will no longer be required to be worn at beaches or pools from 1 June, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced.

Fearne made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday unveiling the government's reopening plan

However, the health minister said that masks are still essential and that it was still necessary to wear masks in public places. However, he said that from 1 June, masks would not have to be worn at the beach for practical reasons.

Fearne confirmed there would no longer be any fines for people not wearing masks on beaches or pools from that date onwards. 

"We recommend you do, as we do with sunblock, for instance, but it will not be mandatory," he said, adding a wet mask would lose its effectiveness.

Currently, the fine for being caught not wearing a mask is €100. They must be worn in public, with the only expectation being when a person is eating or doing strenuous physical activity.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.