Eurovision 2021: Destiny premiers new outfit, Malta once again favourite to win

Destiny premiers a new outfit in her second dress rehearsal after controversy raged earlier in the week • Betting company odds put Malta back in pole position

laura_calleja
13 May 2021, 11:44am
by Laura Calleja
Destiny premiers new outfit at second dress rehearsal (Photo: Wiwibloggs, instagram)
Malta’s Eurovision Song Contest participant Destiny Chukunyere has finished her second dress rehearsal, revealing a new outfit after online controversy earlier in the week.

Taking to Instagram after the performance, Destiny talked about the experience of taking to the stage for the second time: “Guys I’m telling, you, can’t describe the feeling - it's just a feeling, I feel when I’m on stage.”

Destiny said that she thought the second rehearsal went better than the first, adding that she got to perform on the proper stage for the first time.

The singer also acknowledged the outfit change, “we changed the outfit. I feel great in it and feel content with my performance.”

After her second dress rehearsal, Malta reclaimed its spot as the favourite to win with the bookmakers at 18%. France slipped to second.

Top 10 in the odds
The new silver dress was met with overall positive reactions from fans.

Destiny's outfit for her first dress rehearsal sparked a heated conversation online from those who thought the dress symbolised empowerment to those who thought it was tacky and unflattering.

Destiny performs in the first semi-final on Tuesday. The Eurovision song contest is being held in Rotterdam, Netherlands after it was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
