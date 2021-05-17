Godfrey Farrugia requests social affairs committee discuss abortion bill

The independent MP Godfrey Farrugia has asked the chair of the socials affairs committee to place reproductive rights on the next committee agenda.

Farrugia, partner of independent MP Marlene Farrugia, is backing her call to put forward for debate a private member’s bill calling for the decrminalisation of abortion, which places criminal liability on women who seek a termination, who stand to be imprisoned for up to three years.

Farrugia, nominally a pro-life MP, wrote to committee chair and Labour MP Silvio Parnis asking that the bill be placed on the agenda of the next health committee meeting.

“It is our obligation as Members of Parliament, and as legislators, to help foster a fair and just society, which favours lives lived with dignity and empathy to others,” Farrugia said. “It is our duty to be understanding to those needs and to listen. It is also our duty to create non-judgemental platforms for discussion on such issues.”

“Without this, we are not equipped to create and build a legislative environment that is reflective of these experiences,” Farrugia said.

The parliamentary committee is composed of Labour MPs Silvio Grixti, Silvio Parnis, Justyne Caruana and Rosianne Cutajar, and Nationalist MPs Ivan Bartolo, Maria Deguara and David Agius.

The Farrugias were never known to be pro-choice politicians: their last official party statement as Democratic Party MPs on abortion was that the party was “pro-life” and toyed with the words “pro-choice” by claiming that women “should have a real choice against terminating an unwanted pregnancy” by proposing adoption for unwanted children.

The bill Marlene Farrugia presented in the House calls for the decriminalisation of abortion and to ensure no person or medical professional is criminalised “for the choice pertaining to their medical health and/or the provision of medical assistance. Such criminalisation is discriminatory.”

The amendment Bill calls for the striking off of Article 241(1) of the Criminal Code, which outlaws the ‘procuring of a miscarriage’, which carries a prison conviction of up to three years for women.

The Bill also demands the striking off of Article 242, which holds anyone assisting the abortion to the punishment for wilful homicide or wilful bodily harm, diminished by one to two degrees; Article 242 which holds any medical professional who administers “the means whereby the miscarriage is procured” liable to imprisonment of four years; Article 243(a), which holds anyone who causes an abortion by “unskilfulness in his art of profession” liable to a fine of up to €2,329.

The Bill asks that articles 242 and 243(a) are substituted with a 10-year imprisonment for whoever carries out a forced, non-consensual abortion for non-medical reasons “by means of violence, force, deceit, bribery, threats or coercion”.

House Business Committee makes no reference to private member’s bill

The House Business Committee made no reference to Farrugia’s private member's bill to decriminalise abortion on Monday.

Listing bills and motions due to be debated in the coming weeks, Leader of the House Chris Fearne and Whip Glen Bedingfield, did not mention the bill.