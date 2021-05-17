Labour MP undergoes drug test after partner’s coke video goes viral

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar and her partner Daniel Farrugia have voluntarily taken a drug test after a video showing him and a third party taking what appears to be cocaine made the rounds on social media.

Test results seen by the Times of Malta show they both tested negative to the use of illegal drugs cocaine, cannabis, opiates, and amphetamines.

The video of Daniel Farrugia and a third party was shared on WhatsApp groups over the weekend.

While Cutajar’s partner is not seen snorting the white substance, the video shot on his iPhone shows the third-party consuming the drug in a restaurant or bar bathroom.

Farrugia is seen putting his finger to his lips in a ‘hush hush’ gesture before turning the camera onto the third party, who is cutting the white powder into two lines. He then proceeds to roll up a €5 note and snort the lines.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Cutajar, who was heading government’s drug reform, said she does not endorse cocaine use.

She also said that she was not aware of the video, and was made aware of it when questioned by the newspaper.

“This video was taken well before my relationship with Daniel began. Indeed, and this I can state with certainty, I am not aware of anything to the effect shown in the video happening in my presence or since we’ve been in a relationship together,” she said.

Cutajar temporarily resigned as parliamentary secretary last February pending the outcome of Standards Commissioner's investigation into her close relationship with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.