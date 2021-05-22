COVID 19: Two new cases, 22 recoveries in 24 hours

The number of COVID-19 cases in Malta is consistently dropping, with just two new cases detected on Saturday with a further 14 recovered.

According to the latest figures released by the health ministry, there are currently 84 active virus cases in the country.

Healthcare workers administered 1,926 swab tests on Friday, the ministry data said.

7,504 doses of the vaccine were administered over the past 24 hours. As of Friday, 299,549 people had received at least one vaccine dose, with 169,177 persons fully vaccinated, the ministry said.

No COVID-19 related deaths were reported, with the overall virus death toll remaining stable at 417 for a 16th consecutive day.

Vaccination is currently available to every Malta resident aged 16 and over. Vaccine registration can be done online or via SMS.

More than 95 per cent of over 60s have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 75% of people in their 50s also vaccinated. Among people in their 30s, just over half (55%) have received at least one dose.